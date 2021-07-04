Two people killed in overnight shooting outside Lexington apartment building

A man and a woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building on Danielle Lane in Lexington.

Shaquille Louis Newby, 27, died at the scene of the shooting and Tyler Malahn Sandusky, 26, was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where she died of her injuries, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, and when police arrived they found one victim on the ground and the other in a nearby vehicle, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Lexington police are investigating the shooting.

