Kentucky State Police officer, suspect shot in stolen vehicle incident in Knott County

A Kentucky State Police trooper and a suspect were shot early Saturday morning in Knott County, according to state police.

Kentucky State Police were called to the Carrie community in Knott County for a stolen vehicle call shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The KSP officer who responded to the call spotted the vehicle and pulled the vehicle over. The suspect driving the vehicle then fired at the officer and the officer returned fire. The KSP officer was shot during the exchange, according to police. .

A second KSP officer arrived at the scene and shot at the suspect. The suspect then surrendered to police, according to police.

The officer was taken to Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare and was released. The suspect was transported to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. The suspect remains in intensive care.

The name of the suspect and the officers involved in the shooting were not immediately available Saturday.