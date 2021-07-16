Two people injured in Lexington shooting

Lexington Police Department police patch. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Lexington police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a house on Lindenhurst Loop, near Palumbo Drive and Man o’ War Boulevard, where they found two people with gunshot injuries, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

WKYT reported both have been transported to the hospital, but it is not clear whether or not their injuries are life-threatening.

When asked to comment, Sgt. Donnell Gordon, the department’s public information officer, said there was no additional information available at this time.