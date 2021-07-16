He used app to get images from 7-year-old. Central Kentucky man gets long sentence.

Getty Images

A Berea man was sentenced to nearly 18 years in federal prison for using a minor to produce child pornography.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, in May 2020, 33-year-old Bradley Scott Helton communicated with a 7-year-old via an app called “Kiss Kiss: Spin the Bottle.” Helton’s plea agreement said he sent the victim sexual videos and pictures and requested the victim send sexual videos in return.

“Helton admitted that he persuaded and used the 7-year-old victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct, for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct,” department officials said.

The victim was in Texas and sent the images to Helton in Kentucky.

According to the U.S. attorney, Helton pleaded guilty in March 2021 and received a 214-month sentence on Thursday. He must serve 85 percent of his sentence, with 25 years of probation following his release.

The case was prosecuted as a part of Project Safe Childhood. “Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims,” officials said.