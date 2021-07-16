Man admits stealing drugs while working at Central Kentucky pharmacies

A man who stole drugs while working at several Central Kentucky pharmacies faces up to four years in prison.

Daniel F. Justin pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Frankfort to a charge of improperly obtaining a controlled substance.

Justin took pain pills and other drugs for his own use between June and August 2020 while working as a pharmacist at several CVS stores, including retail locations in Lexington, Versailles, Richmond and Frankfort, according to his plea agreement.

Justin was a “floater” pharmacist, filling in at different stores, the plea agreement said.

In some cases, Justin stole pills while filling a customer’s prescription, giving the patient the correct amount but taking extra drugs from the stock bottle and hiding them, according to the plea agreement.

Justin agreed to give up his federal registration to prescribe controlled substances, according to the plea deal.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.