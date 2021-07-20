Coroner, police on scene of Lexington shooting involving minors

Lexington Police Department officer. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Lexington police and the Fayette County coroner’s office were on the scene of a shooting Tuesday that involved minors, according to police.

There was one victim involved in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of Lancelot Lane, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. He couldn’t give an update on the victim’s condition, but the coroner’s office was on scene. That typically means there was a fatality.

Van Brackel said he couldn’t confirm if a suspect has been arrested, but he said the public was not in danger.

Dozens of bystanders were outside as police and Coroner Gary Ginn investigated through Tuesday afternoon.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.