Man asked for money, then stole woman’s purse & attacked her at Lexington gas station

A woman was taken to the hospital after being robbed and assaulted by a man who had asked her for change at a gas station near the University of Kentucky campus Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police said.

The woman told police that the man approached her and asked for spare change, then tried to steal her purse, said police Lt. Samantha Moore. “When she resisted,” Moore said, the man attacked the woman with “a bladed instrument.”

Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Moore said.

It happened at the Speedway at 819 South Limestone, according to a safety alert issued by UK at 5:07 p.m..

The man was described as a white male with a red beard, white shirt and blue shorts, according to the campus safety alert.

Moore said police had not found the man as of about 6:15 p.m.