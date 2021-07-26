Man shot after siblings track down stolen vehicle, Lexington police say

A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he and his brother attempted to track down a stolen vehicle and the alleged thief fired a weapon, according to Lexington police.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Alumni and Buckhorn drives around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a collision with shots fired, Lt. Ronald Keaton said. The collision involved the stolen vehicle, Keaton said. It occurred after the owner of the stolen vehicle and their brother went looking for the vehicle.

“Apparently they were out trying to find the stolen car, and they found it, and that’s when the suspect from the stolen car started shooting at them,” Keaton said.

“We would advise against that,” Keaton said of the individuals trying to track down the stolen car themselves.

The shooting victim went to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Keaton said. He had non-life-threatening injuries after being struck in the leg. Robbery/homicide detectives went to the hospital to speak with the man, Keaton said.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned at the intersection where the crash happened, Keaton said. It had bullet holes in it. Police also found blood and a gun inside the vehicle, Keaton said. It was unclear why there were bullet holes and blood in the car.

Police took a canine to the scene of the crash to try to track the suspect who had abandoned the vehicle, Keaton said, but they couldn’t find anyone. Officers are still investigating and asked anyone with information about the case to call police at (859)258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.