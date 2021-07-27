Two injured in shooting near downtown Lexington

Lexington Police Department police car lights. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting on Chestnut Street late Tuesday.

Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Brislin said police were called to the 400 block of Chestnut Street at 9:55 p.m. and found the men nearby suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

He said two homes in the area were also hit by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

Brislin said police did not have any information about suspects as of about 11 p.m.