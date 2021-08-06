Police: Three KY massage spas searched after tips on possible human trafficking

Kentucky State Police announced on Aug. 6, 2021 that state and federal authorities had conducted searches at three massage businesses, including K 1 Massage in Somerset. Kentucky State Police

State and federal authorities investigating potential human trafficking searched three massage businesses in Kentucky this week, according to state police.

The businesses were J Spa on Patchen Drive in Lexington, K 1 Spa in Somerset and Sunny Spa in Elizabethtown, Kentucky State Police said in a release issued Friday.

Police served search warrants Wednesday at each location after receiving complaints and tips related to possible human trafficking, illegal immigration, prostitution and operating without a license, according to the release.

Police identified customer information at each spa, and state and federal investigations continue, according to the release.

The release did not mention arrests at any of the businesses.

In addition to state police, the agencies involved in the searches included the Lexington Police Department, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Police asked anyone with information about the businesses, or others potentially involved in criminal activity, to call state police at 800-222-5555 or the FBI at 502-263-6000.