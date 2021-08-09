Windstream bucket truck stolen, crashed. 2 injured, Kentucky sheriff says

Randy Rice, 44, stole a Windstream bucket truck and crashed into a Jeep while evading police in Knox County on Saturday. Facebook

A man is accused of stealing a Windstream bucket truck and injuring two people in a crash, according to the Knox County sheriff’s office.

While working at a home in the Green Road area, a Windstream technician reported his bucket truck as stolen just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The responding deputy met the stolen vehicle in his lane of travel while rounding a curve and had to stop his cruiser to avoid being hit, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy caught up with the truck, allegedly driven by 44-year-old Randy Rice of Girdler, according to the sheriff. Rice turned onto U.S. 25E toward Corbin.

On U.S. 25E, Rice ran a red light at Lynn Camp High School and another at Master Street, police said. Rice allegedly hit a black Jeep that had the right of way as it passed through the Master Street intersection.

The crash disabled the bucket truck, and Rice came to a stop after traveling through a yard and a parking lot of a local business. He was removed from the truck and “fought his arrest” until taken into custody, according to the sheriff.

Police said the Jeep’s female driver and male passenger were both injured from the crash. The woman was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin for treatment, while the male was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Rice was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and has been charged with wanton endangerment, reckless driving, assault, theft, fleeing police, driving on a DUI suspended license and other charges.