Name of latest Lexington homicide victim released

A 27-year-old was killed in Lexington’s latest homicide, police and the coroner said.

Cameron Martin died at 8:03 a.m. Friday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the coroner said, after a shooting that occurred shortly after 12 a.m.

Police found Martin with gunshot wounds after a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Ohio Street, according to Sgt. Donnell Gordon. A group of people were arguing in the roadway prior to the gunshots, according to the reports police received.

The homicide is Lexington’s 25th of the year. Every victim was killed by gunfire.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

