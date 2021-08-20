Kentucky deputies find meth, guns hidden in luggage on a bus. New Yorkers charged.

The Laurel County sheriff’s office seized 9.5 pounds of meth, 1,000 fentanyl pills and 15 guns from two people accused of trafficking, deputies said. The seizure was the largest meth bust that Laurel County Sheriff John Root could remember. Laurel County sheriff's office

Two New York residents were arrested this week after southeastern Kentucky investigators allegedly found 9.5 pounds of meth, 1,000 fentanyl pills and more than a dozen guns stuffed in their luggage on a Greyhound bus, according to court records.

The bust happened at a gas station in Laurel County after investigators received an anonymous tip about passengers on the bus who were “possessing illegal substances,” according to court records. Investigators asked everyone on the bus to be subjected to a search with a drug dog. No one objected.

Detectives noticed that a woman went to the bathroom as everyone was getting off the bus, according to an arrest citation. The dog “alerted” to a trash can in the bathroom and to a bag that the woman had in her seat. Investigators found “a small bag of methamphetamine,” and the woman confessed to possessing it, according to court records.

“During a search of her luggage 10 pounds of a crystal like substance was located,” investigators wrote in an arrest citation. Law enforcement also allegedly found 15 guns in her luggage, four of which were stolen.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was working to determine if any of the other guns were stolen, too, Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said later in a news release.

In total, 9.5 pounds of meth and 1,000 fentanyl pills were found, Acciardo said.

“It is believed that the drugs are cartel-related” and were being moved from Atlanta to Syracuse, New York, when they were intercepted by the sheriff’s office, Acciardo said.

This meth bust was the largest that Laurel County Sheriff John Root could recall in the county, he said in a statement.

Katelynne M. Thomas, 30, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with meth trafficking, possessing guns as convicted felons and firearm theft, according to the Laurel County sheriff’s office.