Key witness says man pardoned by Bevin didn’t recruit him to rob drug dealer

A key defense witness testified Monday that the Kentucky man on trial for killing a drug dealer was not the person who recruited him to commit the crime.

Joshua Spencer testified two brothers from Knox County, Adam and Elijah Messer, asked him several times to rob Donald Mills, who dealt in large quantities of pain pills.

Patrick Baker is on trial in federal court on a charge of murdering Mills, but Spencer backed up Baker’s story that Adams Messer, not Baker, was the actual killer.

Spencer testified that Adam Messer approached him the final time a day or two before Mills was killed when two men invaded his home seeking drugs and money, then threatened him to watch what he said about the crime.

Spencer said he also told Kentucky State Police that the Messers’ plan included posing as police officers during the robbery -- a detail that had not been released publicly at that point.

Baker, 43, was convicted in state court in 2017 in Mills’ death and sentenced to 19 years in prison, but then-Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him just two years later in December 2019.

Federal authorities later brought a charge against Baker that he murdered Mills during a drug-trafficking crime.

The case has drawn considerable attention because members of Baker’s family had held a political fundraising event for Bevin in 2018.

Democratic state lawmakers who sought an investigation of the pardon alleged it raised an appearance of corruption because of the fundraiser, but Bevin adamantly denied the event had anything to do with his decision, one of hundreds of pardons and commutations he granted late in his term.

Baker’s attorneys argued it was improper to try him again in Mills’ death.

However, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom ruled that it was not improper. The current federal charge against Baker includes a different element than the the earlier state charge, Boom noted.

Witnesses have testified that Baker recruited them to rob Mills. One confessed accomplice, Christopher Wagner, testified he went with Baker to rob Mills, and that Baker told him he shot Mills after Mills unexpectedly drew a gun.

Baker’s ex-wife testified he told her he killed Mills.

However, Baker said his ex-wife was confused, that other witnesses lied, and that Wagner told him Adam Messer killed Mills using Baker’s gun.