‘Looking for any evidence.’ FBI starts new searches in Crystal Rogers’ disappearance

Screen capture of a trailer for the upcoming Oxygen series on the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The show will follow a series of unsolved cases in Bardstown, Ky., and premieres Aug. 11.

The FBI has started searches in a Bardstown subdivision in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

Rogers’ disappearance has warranted national attention and coverage since she was first reported missing more than six years ago. The FBI took over the investigation more than a year ago, with assistance from local law enforcement agencies. The new searches in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision started Tuesday morning, FBI spokesman Timothy Beam said.

“We are looking for any evidence that can provide clarity on what happened to Crystal,” Beam said.

Beam said the FBI won’t disclose specific addresses of the properties being searched in order to protect privacy for affected homeowners.

“These residents are not considered suspects,” he said.

Rogers was seeing a man named Brooks Houck at the time of her disappearance. He was previously named a suspect in her disappearance, and properties his family owns have been searched in the past. Houck hasn’t been charged in the case, nor has anyone else, Beam confirmed Tuesday morning.

Rogers was reported missing by her mother on July 5, 2015, according to the FBI. Rogers’ mom. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since July 3, 2015. Rogers’ mom, Sherry Ballard, has been vocal about her daughter’s disappearance and has asked anyone with information to come forward to help.

“I’m praying that they will find my daughter this morning,” Ballard told the Herald-Leader Tuesday morning.

Her Chevrolet Impala was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Blue Grass Parkway on the same day she was reported missing, according to the FBI. The mother of five’s keys, phone and purse were all still in her car when it was found.

This breaking news story will be updated.

