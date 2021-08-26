Lexington man indicted for murder in infant’s death

Lexington Police Department police patch. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A Lexington man has been indicted for the murder of a 4-month-old infant, the attorney general’s office announced Thursday.

In addition to murder, Brent Dyer Kelty, 30, was indicted on one court of persistent felony offender. The baby died of head trauma, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.

Lexington police investigated but an assistant attorney general presented the case before the grand jury.

Kelty faces several other charges unrelated to the homicide case. He’s been in the Fayette County jail since March, charged with various drug and other offenses. He had been on probation on other convictions, according to state prison records.