New Lexington murder indictment was from an infant’s death in 2018. Bond set at $500k

The Lexington man indicted by a grand jury this week is accused of killing an infant three years ago, according to court records.

Brent Dyer Kelty, 30, has been charged with murder in the death of 4-month-old Landon Mayes, who suffered head trauma. Mayes died on Sept. 8, 2018. Kelty was indicted on Wednesday, according to court records.

Lexington police investigated the death but the attorney general’s office presented the case to a grand jury, resulting in Kelty’s indictment. A spokesperson for Attorney General Daniel Cameron said they couldn’t comment on why the indictment came three years after Mayes’ death.

“We cannot share details regarding the investigation,” Elizabeth Kuhn said.

Kelty was already in jail on unrelated charges, according to jail records. In addition to murder, he was also indicted on a count of being a persistent felony offender. Kelty had been convicted of several prior felonies in Fayette County since 2010, according to court records.

His bond was set at $500,000 full-cash for his new charges, according to court records. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in front of Fayette Circuit Court Judge Thomas Travis on Sept. 10.