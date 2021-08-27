Woman, 19, charged in Lexington shooting that left another young woman dead

Handcuffs Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Waffle House on South Broadway last weekend.

Naomi Romero is charged with facilitation to murder, falsely reporting an incident and tampering with physical evidence, Lexington police announced Friday afternoon.

“Investigators believe Ms. Romero provided the vehicle used in the homicide, and then lied to police about her knowledge about the shooting,” according to a police uniform citation.

Police say “electronic evidence” shows that Romero “was in the vehicle at the time of the homicide” and “was with the suspects” in at least two other places.

They say she was at her house when she called to report her car stolen. The car had been driven to Woodford County and “set on fire in an effort to destroy and conceal evidence related to the homicide,” according to the citation.

Police said in a news release that more people may be charged in connection with the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting on the 800 block of South Broadway left Jaimesha Beattie, 22, dead at the scene. Two others, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, sustained injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said at the time.

Police said the shooting was reported at 4:43 a.m. Sunday.

Police asked that anyone with information contact them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app P3tips.com.