‘Multiple items of interest’ found in Crystal Rogers case. Weather impacts FBI search

The FBI returned to the Woodlawn Springs subdivision in Bardstown, Ky., to search for evidence in the Crystal Rogers case for a seventh straight day on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. jchisenhall@herald-leader.com

The FBI has found more “items of interest” in its investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance in Bardstown.

The FBI announced the findings in a statement Monday. Officials also said there are plans to suspend the ongoing search for evidence due to incoming rain. The FBI had investigators searching the Woodlawn Springs subdivision for seven consecutive days prior to the Monday announcement.

“During the course of our search thus far, multiple items of interest have been uncovered,” the FBI said in a statement. “Initial analysis shows they are potentially relevant to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.”

The items were sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va., “for further forensic analysis,” according to the FBI. The agency didn’t elaborate further on what the items were. The FBI also hasn’t provided further details on an item of interest discovered last week.

FBI investigators worked through the weekend at their search site in Woodlawn Springs and continued to search Monday. Officials appeared to be focused on one specific North Howard Street property, where the front yard and driveway of a lot had been dug up last week. Agents began searching in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision on Aug. 24.

Some properties in the subdivision have ties to Brooks Houck, Rogers’ boyfriend at the time she went missing. He was previously named a suspect. The FBI wouldn’t comment on whether or not it’s searching the properties Houck owns.

Agents continued searching through the rain Monday while the Nelson County sheriff’s office ran a checkpoint near North and South Howard streets.

Kentucky State Police has monitored the search scene overnight, providing 24-hour surveillance of the area.

It’s still unclear how long the search will continue after it gets suspended for weather, though the FBI has previously said it will be in Woodlawn Springs “as long as it takes.”

