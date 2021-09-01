Kentucky arrests 46 and rescues 21 as part of a national human trafficking crackdown

Kentucky law enforcement rescued 21 human trafficking victims, including two juveniles, and arrested 46 people as part of a 12-state crackdown last Sunday, state leaders announced Wednesday.

Operation United Front was the creation of the Missouri attorney general’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. But of the participating states, Kentucky by far had the most rescues and arrests, according to data compiled by the state of Missouri.

“There are parents who can sleep better tonight knowing that some predator is not trying to exploit their child,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a state Capitol news conference. “And teenagers can go online with a little more confidence that they won’t be harassed in a chatroom.”

“Simply put, because of these arrests, made during this operation, there are fewer traffickers preying on our families and our communities,” Cameron said.

Kentucky’s four operations focused on Northern Kentucky, Elizabethtown, Bowling Green and McCracken County, Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters. Twenty-nine agencies assisted, including Cameron’s office, local and state police and the U.S. Secret Service.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kentucky State Police said they typically went undercover, either to pose as customers and arrange “dates” with trafficking victims or to pose as trafficking victims in order to draw out customers. Victims later were provided with food, medical care and other necessary services, Cameron said.

Detective Rugina Lunce, who runs the state police task force on human trafficking, gave a few details about the operations.

The Northern Kentucky team uncovered 17 victims, including the two juveniles, Lunce said. The Bowling Green team served a search warrant on “an illicit massage parlor,” she said. The McCracken County team focused on Internet crimes against children.

“There were so many success stories during this operation,” Cameron said. “For example, one of our detectives was involved in an undercover sting that led to the arrest of a police officer in Maryland Heights, Mo., for online enticement of a minor. This is a big deal.”

From 2007 to 2019, the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888) reports receiving 2,829 contacts from Kentucky and cataloging 701 cases. Top trafficking venues identified in Kentucky include private residences, massage parlors or spas, hotels and online advertising, according to the hotline.