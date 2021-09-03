Juvenile injured in shooting Friday night in Lexington

A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot in North Lexington Friday night.

Lexington police Lt. Jeff Jackson said police were called to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Millbank Road at 7:19 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound that was not thought to be life-threatening, he said.

Police did not have a suspect in custody as of about 10:30 p.m.

Police did not say how old the juvenile is or elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.