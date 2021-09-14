Kentucky man shot and killed his estranged wife during an altercation, police say

A Western Kentucky man was arrested Monday and accused of shooting and killing his wife, according to Kentucky State Police.

The Daviess County sheriff’s office found Hannah Fuller, a 23-year-old Owensboro woman, was found dead with a gunshot wound on the morning of Aug. 26, according to state police. State police were called in to help with the investigation.

After identifying Fuller’s body, investigators said they tracked down 36-year-old Joshua Fuller. They charged him with domestic violent murder and evidence tampering.

“Preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Fuller was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife Hannah Fuller when she was shot,” state police said in a news release.

Fuller was held in the Daviess County Detention Center, where he was booked at 7:39 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State police were still investigating Monday night, officials said.