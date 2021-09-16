Section of Lexington’s New Circle Road reopened after crash

A portion of the inner loop of New Circle Road between Versailles Road and Harrodsburg Road has been reopened after being temporarily shut down due to an injury accident Thursday morning, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident.

During the shutdown, police diverted traffic from Nicholasville Road onto Harrodsburg Road while officials evaluated the scene. Access onto the inner loop of New Circle Road from Harrodsburg Road was also shut down, the center said.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 7:33 AM.