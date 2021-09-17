Driver shoots into vehicle with child inside. Central KY sheriff looks for suspect

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who shot into a truck carrying a child on Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, a dark blue Kia Rio and a white or silver black Lincoln Town car were traveling east on Versailles Road near Cardinal Avenue. The two vehicles were driving aggressively and at one point and cut off another driver.

All three vehicles then merged onto I-64 west traveling towards Louisville.

At one point near the Shelby County line on I-64, the driver of the Kia Rio rolled down its passenger side window and shot three rounds at a third vehicle, the truck. The shots were aimed at the driver’s side. The truck was carrying a child.

The driver and the child in the truck were uninjured.

The Kia and Lincoln both got off I-64 and were last seen near B and N Market in Shelbyville.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is now conducting a search for the Kia and Lincoln drivers and asking for public assistance. The driver of the Kia is described as a white female in her mid-20s with medium build and dark hair.