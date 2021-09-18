Kentucky State Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting

Officers with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a shooting that left a male dead early Saturday.

“After a suspect fired in the direction of several officers at the scene, officers returned fire striking the suspect,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. “He was later pronounced dead at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.”

The sheriff’s department said the shooting happened on Montgomery Road. The shooting happened at 4:31 a.m., Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

The name of the person who was shot has not been released. No one else was injured, state police said.

State police said their critical incident response team is investigating, as is common in such cases.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP policy not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” state police said in the release. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”