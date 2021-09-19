Teenager seriously hurt after overnight shooting in Lexington, police say

A teenager was shot and seriously hurt in Lexington early Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Devonport Drive, Lt. Larry Kinnard said. Police responded after being called about a minor who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Their injuries were life-threatening, Kinnard said.

Police were still investigating the case, Kinnard said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information can contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.