‘Agitated’ man arrested after he stabbed a woman in Lexington, police say

Lexington Police Department police patch. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A man has been charged with assault after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the torso with a knife Sunday evening, according to Lexington police.

The stabbing happened just after 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Michigan Street, Lt. Larry Kinnard said. The suspect, a man named Gregory Young, was detained at the scene once police arrived, Kinnard said. Police weren’t completely clear on why he stabbed the victim.

“He was just agitated at a group of people out there and, unfortunately, stabbed this woman,” Kinnard said.

The 500 block of Michigan Street is a residential area. The stabbing happened outside, Kinnard said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kinnard said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Young was booked at the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to jail records. He didn’t fight with police and was taken into custody without further incident, Kinnard said.