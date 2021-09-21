Woman accused of shooting at vehicle carrying child on I-64 faces serious KY charges

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a road rage shooting on I-64 last week, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Serena Jasso was charged with two counts of attempted murder according to the sheriff’s office. She is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail with a $50,000 bond.

According to a previous sheriff’s office, Jasso, who is originally from Florida, fired three rounds into the driver’s side of a truck on I-64 last Thursday. The driver and small child were not injured.

With the help of public tips and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assistance, the Franklin sheriff’s office was able to quickly identify Jasso as a suspect, according to police.

Detectives conducted a search warrant at her home and found evidence that ultimately led to Jasso being charged, the Franklin sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

In the post, the sheriff’s office thanked the public for the help.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 7:44 AM.