Lexington man charged with rape, sexual assault. Snapchat remarks lead to arrest

A Lexington man has been charged ina sexual assault that took place in July, and a Snapchat conversation and physical exam results led to an arrest.

Tyler Craig, 21, was arrested just after midnight Tuesday for three charges related to sexual assault according to an arrest citation. The official charges are rape first degree — incapable of consent — physically helpless, sexual assault first degree and assault fourth degree.

According to the arrest citation, the victim stated that she went to her friend’s Lexington apartment in mid-July. The victim’s friend knew Craig.

According to court records, the victim said she and her friend spent approximately four hours at a swimming pool where both became intoxicated from alcohol. The victim stated she passed out in a bed in the apartment.

Later in the night at an unknown time, the victim woke up and observed the sexual assault taking place, according to the citation in the court file.

Sometime after the incident, the victim and Craig had a conversation over Snapchat that the victim photographed. Craig allegedly admitted he was intoxicated as well and expressed regret towards the incident, according to court records.

The victim later took a sexual assault examination and submitted the kit to the Kentucky State Police Lab. The exam confirmed an injury consistent with sexual assault.