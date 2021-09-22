Former Kentucky basketball star takes stand to defend himself in federal fraud trial

A former University of Kentucky basketball star on trial for tax fraud testified that he was misled by his agent about his U.S. tax obligations when he was playing pro basketball in China.

Randolph Morris, a 35-year-old former NBA basketball player, said Tuesday that his agent Wallace Prather told him one of the benefits to playing overseas was that the team would handle his tax issues. Morris went to China to play basketball after playing four years in the NBA on league-minimum contracts.

Prather told Morris “the team takes care of the taxes for you,” Morris said Tuesday in court testimony. He was expected to be back on the stand in federal court in Lexington Wednesday.

Prather and Morris played basketball together as kids and Prather eventually became a licensed agent representing NBA players. He represented Morris in the NBA and continued to represent him when he signed with the Beijing Ducks in 2010. Morris was unsure about his next steps when he signed with the Ducks.

He didn’t like the idea of leaving the NBA, but he thought the money was appealing.

“That was one of, really, the main reasons I chose to sign,” Morris said of his understanding that he didn’t have to worry about taxes on his overseas salary.

Morris is accused of failing to report millions of dollars in income on his tax returns between 2010 and 2017. IRS officials have estimated in court this week that Morris made more than $11 million in take-home pay during his time playing basketball in China. His gross income in that time was estimated at about $17.9 million.

Morris owed about $4.1 million in taxes on that money, according to IRS agents who testified Tuesday. But His taxes owed would be reduced to $1.8 million if given the benefit of the Foreign Tax Credit. The tax credit helps prevent U.S. citizens from being double-taxed if they pay taxes in other countries.

Morris’ attorneys haven’t denied that Morris left his income from China off his tax returns. But they have disputed whether or not he had criminal intent. They’ve argued that Morris only failed to report his income because he misunderstood his contract and was misled by others.

Morris faces three charges of wire fraud and eight charges of making false statements, according to court records.

Morris’ contract with the Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association required the Ducks to pay Morris’ taxes to the Chinese government. The money Morris was paid was “net of tax,” according to his contract. The contract didn’t specify how U.S. taxes would be handled.

Jeff Laber, an IRS special agent who investigated Morris’ case, admitted Tuesday in court that the contract wasn’t “crystal clear” when it came to tax explanations.

Morris testified Tuesday that he believed “the team was obligated to pay federal and state” taxes in his home country too based on the contract’s wording and the alleged claims Prather made.

But prosecutors have stated repeatedly that Morris was required to list his overseas income on his taxes regardless of the circumstances, and they believe he deliberately avoided doing so. Prosecutors said Morris moved to different tax preparers regularly and kept them “in the dark” about his income from China.

Records from the Chinese government indicated the Beijing Ducks paid about $6.6 million in taxes there on Morris’ behalf.

About one-third of those total tax payments made to the Chinese government were made on the same day in 2019 — after Morris found out he was under investigation for potential tax crimes. Rodney Peters, a technical specialist with the IRS, testified the $2.2 million paid in taxes on the same day “absolutely” seemed like catch-up payments.

Morris’ attorney, Patrick Mullin, questioned how Morris could still owe more taxes after $6.6 million was paid, especially if the Foreign Tax Credit was considered.

Peters responded that the money owed after accounting for the Foreign Tax Credit is calculated on a year-by-year basis rather than a “sum of the whole” valuation. Individuals can elect to have their foreign taxes calculated by an accrual over multiple years, but they have to opt-in to that option. Morris didn’t.

IRS agent ‘downplayed’ criminal investigation, player’s wife says

With the Beijing Ducks paying Morris’ taxes in China, Morris’ wife testified in court Tuesday that the family had no idea they did anything wrong. She said they didn’t find out until IRS agents showed up at the Morris’ home in 2018 to try to interview Morris about suspicious wire transfers he received in his bank account.

Andrea Morris testified Tuesday that after some initial hiccups, Special Agent Jeff Laber and a colleague were able to interview Randolph Morris in China from the couple’s Lexington home.

Andrea Morris said the agents didn’t tell the couple they were being interviewed as part of a criminal investigation until after Randolph Morris had hung up the phone. The agents asked seemingly simple questions about the wire transfers and Morris’ taxes.

“He downplayed it totally,” Andrea Morris said of Laber’s comments and demeanor prior to the interview. “We didn’t think it was anything.”

Laber testified Tuesday that he didn’t have any plan to arrest Morris at his home that day. He didn’t have a warrant and said he just wanted answers to questions that hadn’t been resolved after reviewing financial records.

Randolph Morris explained to the agents that the wire transfers were legal payments he received for playing basketball in China, according to the testimony of IRS agents and Andrea Morris.

IRS: Morris said he knew he had to report his income on his taxes

Morris allegedly made conflicting statements about his taxes, according to Laber. Laber said that Morris initially said he understood he needed to report his overseas earnings on his taxes. He also allegedly told Laber that it was common knowledge among overseas basketball players that they had to report their income on their taxes.

But after Laber confronted Morris about reviewing tax returns and finding no income from China, Morris allegedly changed his story. Morris then said he didn’t know he had to report his income, Laber testifed.

Andrea Morris testified Tuesday that her husband asked Laber something along the lines of “So you’re telling me that the team wasn’t paying my taxes?”

She said the agents ultimately told her she and Randolph owed the U.S. government over $6 million in taxes and they needed to hire a criminal tax attorney.

Morris’ trial is expected to be handed to the jury for deliberations after further testimony and closing arguments Wednesday, Federal Judge Danny C. Reeves said in court Tuesday.