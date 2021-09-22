One kid dies after two shot at Louisville bus stop Wednesday morning

One juvenile was shot and killed at a school bus stop at Dr. W.J Hodge and West Chestnut streets in Louisville this morning, police said.

Three juveniles in total were injured in the drive-by shooting. Two suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital while the third was injured by “unknown means” and declined medical treatment, according to Louisville police.

One of the kids died at the hospital, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.