Shooting near a Lexington park injures two

Two adults, one male and one female, were injured in an overnight shooting in the vicinity of Queen Avenue near Douglass Park, according to Lexington police.

Lt. Dan Truex said officers responded to a call of shots fired just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers discovered the two gunshot victims upon arrival and the victims were taken to a hospital. Their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police said they are investigating but had no suspect information as of Wednesday.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 12:01 PM.