Shooting on Pimlico Parkway injures 1, damages apartments in Lexington

A shooting just before midnight Tuesday on Pimlico Parkway left one adult male injured, police said.

Police consider the victim’s injury non life-threatening.

Police said they responded to a call of shots fired on the 3500 block of Pimlico Parkway just before midnight last night. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound.

Two apartments nearby were also struck by gunfire, police said. The units were occupied at the time of the shooting but the inhabitants were unharmed, police also said.

Police said no suspect has been identified as of Thursday morning.

