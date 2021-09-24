Northern Kentucky woman accused of bragging about rape of 12-year-old boy

A Northern Kentucky women has been accused of raping a 12-year-old boy on three occasions, court documents show.

Megan Roberts, 18, has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sexual assault and second-degree sodomy, according to Kenton County jail records. She’s being held on a $10,000 bond.

According to court records, the victim’s mother reported the crime to police after discovering a text message on her son’s phone from Roberts that read, “I took your V card and you liked it.” Police then interviewed the victim and he confirmed the sexual assaults, one of which was in the victim’s home, according to court documents.

The third instance took place at a victim’s friend’s house, court records show. Police interviewed two other kids, according to court records, and they said Roberts admitted to raping the victim and each said Roberts make them call her, “mom.”

Per jail records, Roberts was booked into jail last week, approximately five months after the last sexual assault.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.