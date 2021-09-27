Officer saw two cars shooting at each other near Versailles Road. Pursuit ends in arrests.

Two adult males, one of which is an 18-year-old, are behind bars after allegedly getting into a shootout with another vehicle near Versailles Road and Alexandria Drive, police say.

William Rutherford, 18, and Bryan Anicasio-Miranda, 20, were occupants of one of the vehicles involved according to police. They have both been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana, per jail records.

Police also said there were three juveniles in Rutherford’s vehicle that have been charged as well.

According to police, an officer witnessed two cars that appeared to be shooting at one another near Versailles Road and Alexandria Drive late Sunday night. The officer was able to get behind Rutherford’s vehicle but Rutherford fled, according to the arrest citation.

Lexington police Sgt. Daniel Burnett was unsure how long the ensuing pursuit lasted but said it ended with Rutherford pulling over. Court documents show that the officer recovered a stolen firearm, 35 grams of marijuana and beer inside Rutherford’s vehicle.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Along with the stolen firearm and marijuana charges, Rutherford has also been charged with first degree fleeing or evading police, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle and having no operator’s license and registration plates, per jail records.

Police said they have a vehicle of interest regarding the shootout but have not located it yet.