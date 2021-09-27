KSP finds remains in Larue County man’s backyard, charges him with murder

Kentucky State Police charged David Puyear, 59, of Larue County with murder after discovering human remains on his property according to a press release sent out by KSP.

According to KSP, troopers received information that a body was possibly buried on a property near the Buffalo community of Larue County. Troopers obtained a search warrant and did indeed find remains of a woman buried underneath a large pile of debris in Puyear’s backyard, according to KSP and court records.

The remains were transported to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for positive identification and examination. Puyear is booked in the Larue County jail.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 2:14 PM.