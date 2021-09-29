A man missed a business meeting. Now, Kentucky sheriff’s office investigating murder.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that it’s investigating a murder after finding a body Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputy Jamie Etherton was dispatched to conduct a welfare check on Bryan McCarty, 62, Saturday morning. A business associate of McCarty notified the sheriff’s department after McCarty missed an earlier business meeting.

Upon entering the residence on Maple Groove Street, five miles west of London, McCarty was found dead inside, according to the release. An autopsy later determined that McCarty had been shot multiple times.

“An investigation is currently underway by Laurel Sheriff’s investigators and multiple leads are being followed up on,” the release read.

