Scott County man goes airborne, crashes into Airbnb with people sleeping inside

A man from Scott County crashed into a local Airbnb after a brief police pursuit, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

Per a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department, deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on the property at Rural King early Thursday morning. When first making contact with the vehicle, deputies found Jesse Deskins, a Georgetown resident, slumped over the wheel.

Deskins eventually woke up when one of the deputies knocked on his window, according to the sheriffs office. Upon waking up, Deskins struggled but ultimately got his vehicle into gear and started accelerating rapidly, nearly hitting one of the deputies.

A short pursuit ensued, according to the sheriffs office. The chase went through Main Street and ended when Deskins went airborne after striking an embankment, resulting in him crashing into The House On Main, a local Airbnb.

According to the sheriffs office, people were inside the building sleeping at the time of the incident. No one inside was injured and Deskins suffered unknown injuries from the collision.

The sheriffs office says Deskins is being charged with first degree fleeing/evading police, five counts of first degree wanton endangerment, first degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first degree DUI, first degree criminal mischief, possession of open alcohol in a motor vehicle and failure to illuminate headlights.