Man shot overnight at Lexington apartment complex suffers life-threatening injuries

A man was shot at a Lexington apartment complex early Tuesday and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Sgt. Daniel Burnett said officers received a call shortly before 4 a.m. about a subject being assaulted at Liberty Heights Apartments on Liberty Road between Henry Clay Boulevard and New Circle Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner,

According to police, officers are investigating the shooting and don’t yet have any suspect information.