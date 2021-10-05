Eastern Kentucky mother charged with criminal abuse after child overdosed on drugs

A woman from Floyd County has been arrested and accused of criminal abuse after her 3-year-old daughter overdosed on a drug, according to an arrest citation from the Pikeville Police Department.

Police received a complaint that a child had ingested drugs and possibly overdosed, according to the citation filed in court. Officers went to Pikeville Medical Center and interviewed the child’s mother, Miranda Garrett. She allegedly told police her daughter could have gotten the drugs from Garrett’s husband, who was visiting her and her daughter at the time of the incident.

Garrett said the first warning sign was her daughter’s vomiting, which she thought was due to having too much candy, according to court records. Garrett took her child to the hospital, and the little girl was “nodding off” on the way.

Garrett said she knew then her daughter was intoxicated “based upon previous experiences,” according to the citation.

While at the hospital, officers spoke to the emergency room staff who confirmed the overdose, the citation said. They performed a drug test that revealed the child had taken buprenorphine. The drug is used to treat opioid addiction and pain in part because it doesn’t have the same effects as other opioids.

The child was given a dose of Narcan, according to the court record

According to the citation, while Garrett was being taken to jail, she told authorities multiple times “it was on her.” She said, “it was her fault.”

Garrett, 24, has been charged with first degree wanton endangerment and first degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under.