Central KY sheriff won’t resign after pleading guilty to DUI in official vehicle

Despite pleading guilty to driving under the influence in a law enforcement vehicle, Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman won’t be resigning, according to Lt. Anthony Purcell.

“He’s an elected official, so there’s no thinking about it,” Purcell said. “There will be an election next year, a regularly scheduled election, so he would stand for re-election. But no, the DUI arrest and all that would not cause him to vacate his office.”

Purcell said Corman was in the office Monday before heading to court where he pleaded guilty.

Corman was ordered to pay a fine of $200 and about $600 in court costs. A fine of $200 is typical in DUI cases, according to a Jessamine County District Court representative.

Corman’s driver’s license also was revoked by the Department of Transportation for six months, which is standard in all DUI cases according to a district court representative.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Purcell said Corman plans on applying for a hardship license, which would allow him to drive on duty.

“For the most part, he is the sheriff of a pretty modern county, so it’s not like he’s out answering calls, he doesn’t need to drive that much in the course of his duties,” Purcell said.

Corman’s plea provoked a mixed reaction. Some questioned whether he should remain in an office that enforces traffic and other laws in the county.

“How are some people making excuses? He was driving a tax-payer paid for vehicle, as an elected official you should be a model of how others SHOULD act. He doesn’t get a pass just because of who he is and what his name is,” Brandi Kluxen said in a post on the What’s Happening in Nicholasville Facebook group.

“Honestly apology or not, he should be terminated. He’s been the sheriff for a decade if not a tad more, he of all people should know better. It’s time we make sure that officers are held accountable for their actions, just like the rest of us,” Emily Barker said in the group.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Whitney Garland said, “I think driving drunk is inexcusable. He should lose his job and get jail time for his actions. What if he hurt someone? What if it was one of your loved ones??”

Some continued to back the sheriff, who has been in office since about 2006, according to media reports. The punishment was appropriate, some said.

“He knows he made a terrible mistake. Now comes the getting help for the root cause. Sheriff Corman needs our understanding, and help to get through this terrible time. I personally am praying for him. I hope others will also,” Kathy Schroeder said in the Facebook group.

“I think he should have the same consequences if not a little harsher than anyone else, but he is human no matter what job title he holds,” Melissa Marks said in the group.

According to court records, Corman was observed driving erratically last month in his official sheriff’s vehicle. Corman was subsequently pulled over and failed a field sobriety test.

Corman blew a .136 during a preliminary blood-alcohol breath test and officers found a white cup with bourbon in it in his cruiser, according to the arrest citation.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 1:27 PM.