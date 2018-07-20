Neighborhood that fought school redistricting three years ago poised for another round

In 2015, when Fayette County Public Schools officials redrew attendance boundaries in anticipation of new schools being built, parents who lived in Andover Hill successfully opposed scenarios that could have split up their neighborhood between two elementaries.
Again this month, Andover Hill residents came to the most recent meeting of a rezoning committee convened to fill the new elementary on Athens Boonesboro Road to express similar concerns that children would be split between Athens-Chilesburg Elementary School and the new school under construction.
Parent Mike Brancato said that under one scenario under consideration that caused him to raise questions at the July 10 redistricting meeting, some children with an Andover Hill home address would be reassigned to the new school on Athens Boonesboro Road and others would remain at Athens Chilesburg Elementary.
That would split up the neighborhood, said Brancato. “If we are just shifting kids to just to fill up a school, it doesn’t make sense. “
Brancato was among a handful of parents who attended the July 10 meeting.
The unnamed new elementary school, now under construction is set to open in the fall of 2019.
The main purpose of filling the new elementary school is to relieve overcrowding at Athens- Chilesburg Elementary, said district pupil personnel director Steve Hill.
Athens-Chilesburg Elementary has approximately 1, 050 in its attendance area. It’s a school built for 650 kids. The district has been sending some students in the Athens-Chilesburg attendance area to Garrett Morgan Elementary and others to Squires Elementary, but its not alleviating the overcrowding enough, said Hill.
In response to parent concerns, Hill said students who will be rezoned to the new school “have an awesome opportunity to learn in a building fully equipped with state of the art technology. “
“Being that our school district serves the residents of Fayette County, I think it is a moral imperative to listen to concerned residents. One of our goals throughout this process is to be completely transparent and to form a committee with community membership,” he said. “ At this point in the process, we are only discussing logical areas in close proximity of the new school. No decisions have been made, and we are only looking at possible scenarios.”
At the rezoning committee’s next meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday July 24 at 1555 Georgetown Road, formerly Imani Church, members that include educators, parents and business and real estate leaders will try to pare down the number of scenarios under consideration to two.
Here are some areas that district officials are discussing whether to reassign to the new elementary on Athens-Boonesboro Road.
▪ Portion of Andover Hill (excluding Andover Village Drive (section connecting to Todds Rd), Glen Abbey Cir, Broadmoor Drive/Court, Maple Ridge Lane, Eagles Lane,
▪ All of Andover Hill Home Association
▪ Still Meadows Lane Horse Mint Trail, Sun Drop Path, Mist Flower Lane, Ridge View Way, Andover Creek Lane
▪ Future development in the Peninsula subdivision off Squires Road.
▪ Area south of Squires Rd that connects to Richmond Road – Ellemore Lane, Brookewind Way, Forest Cove Lane and Shoreside Drive.
▪ Evangenline Lane Circle
▪ Areas contiguous with the new elementary on Athens-Boonesboro Road
▪ Welsh Park, Marcus Trail, Lotus Lane, Parsons Lane, Lankshire Place, Bullrush Trace, Camphor Way, Fox Glove Point, Larkhill Cove
