Two new principals named at Fayette County elementary schools.

Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk on Monday announced new principals for two Lexington elementary schools
Claudine Barrow is the new principal of Rosa Parks Elementary School and Shannon Blackburn is the new principal of Ashland Elementary School.
Each of the principals previously served as professional growth and effectiveness coaches in the district.
“Both of our newest principals are familiar faces in our district,” Caulk said in a news release. “It is a joy to see concrete results from our district’s investment in leadership development. Claudine and Shannon are already engaged in the improvement efforts underway in our schools and feel a sense of urgency to serve all students at high levels. I look forward to supporting them and continuing to watch them grow.”
Barrow has 25 years of experience in education, having taught at both Squires Elementary and Deep Springs Elementary before becoming one of the founding staff members of Rosa Parks Elementary, where she taught primary grades from 1997-2015. For the past three years she has served as the professional growth and effectiveness coach at Harrison Elementary.
Blackburn has been in education for 14 years and taught in Missouri and Indiana prior to moving to Lexington five years ago. She joined the Fayette County Public Schools in 2013 as a curriculum coach at Yates Elementary, and later served as professional growth and effectiveness coach at Cardinal Valley and a district instructional specialist in mathematics with the Title 1 Department, a news release said.
