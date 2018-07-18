Fayette school board approves tax increase for school safety

The Fayette County Board of Education approved a 5 cent tax increase for school safety Wednesday night, after a packed hearing for public comments.
Parent Allison Soult was the latest parent who tried to convince board members to change a policy concerning magnet middle school students. Soult told board members on Monday that the policy stands to hurt Bryan Station High students.