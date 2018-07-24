View a slide show of the 2018 Frederick Douglass High School graduation

Lexington graduates get their diplomas in photos from Frederick Douglass High School's graduation ceremony in Rupp Arena on June 1, 2018. The six Fayette County, Kentucky, school district graduations conclude Friday night.
$103 million in scholarships. 309 colleges. Impressive stats for Fayette's 2018 grads.

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

July 24, 2018 11:32 AM

Graduates from Fayette County Public Schools’ Class of 2018 will be attending 309 colleges and universities this fall, including 10 rated by U.S. News and World Report as the nation’s best colleges and all eight Ivy League schools, school district officials said Monday in a bulletin.

Fayette County Public Schools graduates will attend colleges in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and five foreign countries, Chief of High Schools Randy Peffer said during the monthly school board Monday.

Fayette’s Class of 2018 earned more than $103.7 million in scholarship offers, up from 2017.

Peffer said that the district’s Opportunity Middle College graduated 73 seniors who collectively earned more than 1,500 college credit hours while in high school, and 72 percent of the district’s International Baccalaureate Medallion Graduates were offered full-tuition or full-rides.

On May 31 and June 1, more than 2,640 students from six main high schools received diplomas.

Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk said that many students have internships with leading manufacturers and trades and they are going to “earn while they learn.” “That’s just as valuable as our students who are going on to institutions of higher learning,” Caulk said.



