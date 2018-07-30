Israeli news outlet reports body of UK student found after swimming accident

The body of a University of Kentucky student who went missing in the Mediterranean Sea during her study abroad trip in Israel was reportedly found Monday morning, according to The Times of Israel.
TeNiya Elmore Jones, 19, was swimming with two other students just after midnight Saturday when they got caught up in a strong current, according to a news release from UK. Two of the students were able to make it back to shore, but Jones did not.
Rescue forces, including divers, had been searching the waters for her ever since, according to The Times of Israel. Her body washed up in Tel Aviv early Monday, the news outlet reported. The Times of Israel appeared to be the only high-profile news operation saying Monday morning the body had been found.
Jones is from Fort Meyers, Fla. and was a sophomore at UK majoring in biology and Islamic studies. She traveled to the region as part of a study-abroad program focused on the Arabic language, according to UK. The program is based in Amman, Jordan, and Jones’ group included seven UK students and two from West Virginia University.
Her family was alerted Sunday and will arrive in Israel Tuesday, according to the News-Press.
Support was outpouring on social media for Jones after she was reported missing Sunday. Many of her former classmates at Fort Meyers’ Dunbar High School and UK tweeted sent their well wishes.
“It just shows who TeNiya is. She is loved. You were easily attracted to her personality,” Tosha Thomas-Mora, Jones’ mother, told the News-Press.
UK President Eli Capilouto said in a release Sunday that thoughts and prayers are with Teniya, her family and the students impacted.
“We are in continual contact with TeNiya’s family, officials in Israel, officials from the State Department and our Congressional delegation, to provide all the support we can for the family, students and others involved. We will do everything possible to provide whatever support is needed.”
