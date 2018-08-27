A bear showed up at an elementary school. Why officials say it had to be euthanized.

A bear doesn’t normally show up at an elementary school on a Monday morning, said Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife bear program coordinator John Hast.
But that’s what happened on Monday at South Magoffin Elementary at Salyersville.
No students were in danger when the bear meandered onto school property, said Hast.
By 1 p.m., state officials determined that the bear was blind. It was captured and euthanized about 1:30 p.m., he said.
The school principal told WYMT that students were kept inside and taught about traveling bears during the school day.
