Not enough signatures: Drive to recall Fayette school safety tax fails.

An effort to gather enough signatures to put Fayette County’s schools safety tax to a public vote has failed, the leader of the group, Dan Rose said on Tuesday, which was the deadline to gather nearly 14,000 names.
On July 18, Fayette County Public School board members voted to add a 5- cent property tax for every $100 of property value. That increase will fund a $13.5 million initiative to make schools safer with everything from standalone metal detectors to more secure building entrances and more mental health professionals. Mass school shootings in Florida and Kentucky earlier this year, and several threats of school violence in Fayette County, prompted the initiative from Fayette Superintendent Manny Caul.k
Had Rose and other people in Lexington against the increase prevailed and gathered the signatures within a 45-day period, the issue would have been put to a public vote.
“I’m personally convinced they would vote it down,” said Rose, “but because of the labyrinth of rules that we had to operate with and the short time frame” -- 45 days -- ”we just couldn’t get over the finish line in time.”
Rose said that with about 11,000 signatures, the five person committee that worked on the recall has decided not to waste the Fayette County Clerk’s office time by asking them to conduct a count.
“I just don’t think its a good use of taxpayer resources to have them go through some process that we know is not going to get us to the number,” said Rose.
At about noon Tuesday , Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins told the Herald-Leader that the group had until the end of the business day to turn in the petition.
Caulk did not immediately comment Tuesday on the failed effort.
“The public was just not tuned in to what was going on,” Rose said.
The campaign did gather momentum at the last minute, which Rose attributed to citizens being upset that the school board approved a second property tax increase last week. It was a general tax levy on real and personal property in addition to the school safety property tax increase. Several people at a public hearing prior to the board vote told school board members that it was unfair for them to raise property taxes twice in just a matter of weeks.
The board last week approved a property tax increase of 1 cent per $100 of assessed valuation for the 2018-19 school year. The latest tax increase approved is expected to increase revenue for the 2018-19 school year by four percent or an estimated $9 million, school officials have said. Before the vote, the tax rates were 75 cents per $100 for real estate and 76 cents per $100 for personal property. There was no rate increase last year. The newly approved tax rates for the general tax levy on real and personal property is 76 cents per $100 assessed valuation for real estate and 76 cents per $100 assessed valuation for personal property.
Both property tax increases would mean that the total tax rates would be 81 cents for real property and 76 cents for personal property.
A property owner with a $150,000 home would be paying $90 more a year, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall, previously said.
District Chief Financial Officer John White has said that the district needs the additional 1 cent per $100 of assessed value due to fixed costs such as salaries, benefits, utilities and insurance are escalating, including transportation costs.
