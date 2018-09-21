UK opens new research building to help solve Kentucky’s health woes

University of Kentucky officials celebrated the opening of a new, $265 million research building aimed at solving health disparities that plague Kentucky, such as cancer, diabetes, obesity and substance abuse.
The idea is to bring biomedical researchers to work with those in health services, public health, behavioral sciences, economics and engineering to find solutions to these complex medical and societal problems.
“Today, joined by our partners in progress, we open the doors to a modern facility that will be a shining beacon of hope — a testament to the idea that we can turn the tide on disease and suffering in the commonwealth,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “UK’s new multidisciplinary research building is the result of a $265 million partnership between a state and its flagship university; equally committed to a better and brighter future for Kentucky.”
Phase 1 of the Virginia Avenue building includes portions of floor one, all of floors two and three and some areas of the basement. When all phases are complete, the building will include six floors of biomedical research laboratories accommodating up to 100 principal investigators who lead federally-funded research projects and their teams.
The building was funded half from state revenue and half from private donations, but received a surprise $40 million from the General Assembly last winter.
“I cannot overstate the long-lasting impact this new research facility will have on our state, from both a health care and an economic perspective,” said Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, who helped secure state funding. “Funding this facility has been a priority of mine because of its focus on addressing the wellness issues plaguing Kentucky. Medical research that leads to better preventative care will allow Kentuckians to live longer, fuller lives, giving the commonwealth a better opportunity to grow and thrive.”
