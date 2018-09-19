Fayette student charged with felony after incident with staff. Officials won’t say why.

Fayette County school officials aren’t saying what happened Tuesday in an incident involving a student and a staff member at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy that led to the student’s felony arrest.
The school on Liberty Road provides an alternative program for middle and high school students whose conduct prevents them from succeeding in their regular school, according to the school website.
“We can confirm that there was an incident yesterday at Martin Luther King Academy involving a student and a staff member that led to felony charges being brought against the student,” district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said Wednesday.
Due to confidentiality concerns, district officials are limited in the information they can provide, Deffendall said. She would not say whether the staff member was injured.
Comments